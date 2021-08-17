The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixtures for the upcoming T20 World Cup. A heavyweight clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will kick start the Super12 Group 2 stage. The tournament will begin on October 19 with the qualifiers where Oman will face Papua New Guinea and on the same day, Bangladesh will take on Scotland. The qualifiers will conclude on October 22. The Super12 stage will begin with a Group 1 clash between Australia and South Africa in Abu Dhabi on October 23.

India, captained by Virat Kohli, will kick start their campaign at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24 with a high-octane clash against Pakistan. India's Super12 campaign will conclude on November 8 in Dubai where they will take on second-placed team from Round 1 (qualifiers) Group A.

Here's India's full schedule:

October 24: India vs Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium

October 31: India vs New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium

November 3: India vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

November 5: India vs Group B1 at Dubai International Stadium

November 8: India vs Group A2 at Dubai International Stadium

The first semi-final is scheduled to be played in Abu Dhabi on November 10 while Dubai will host the second semi-final on the next day. Both semis will have reserve days.

The final of T20 World Cup is set to be played on November 14 in Dubai with November 15 kept as a reserve day.