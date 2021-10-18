Ireland defeated Netherlands by seven wickets in the Group A Round 1 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Chasing a target of 107, Ireland posted 107 for three in 15.1 overs with Paul Stirling remaning unbeaten after smashing 30 in 39 balls. Meanwhile, Gareth Delany top-scored for his side with a knock of 44 in 29 balls. Earlier, Netherlands could only muster 106 in 20 overs with Max O'Down registering a half-century. Curtis Campher was in good bowling form for Ireland, taking four wickets in four overs.