T20 World Cup 2021, Ireland vs Netherlands, Highlights: Ireland Defeat Netherlands By 7 Wickets
T20 World Cup 2021 Highlights: Ireland defeated Netherlands by seven wickets on Monday.
T20 WC: Ireland sealed a win against Netherlands on Monday.
Match 3, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 18, 2021
Match Ended
IRE
107/3 (15.1)
NED
106/10 (20.0)
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Ireland beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
Ireland defeated Netherlands by seven wickets in the Group A Round 1 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Chasing a target of 107, Ireland posted 107 for three in 15.1 overs with Paul Stirling remaning unbeaten after smashing 30 in 39 balls. Meanwhile, Gareth Delany top-scored for his side with a knock of 44 in 29 balls. Earlier, Netherlands could only muster 106 in 20 overs with Max O'Down registering a half-century. Curtis Campher was in good bowling form for Ireland, taking four wickets in four overs.
Topics mentioned in this article
We are back for the chase! The umpires are out in the middle along with the Netherlands players. Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien are the openers for Ireland. Fred Klaassen to start proceedings with the ball.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then! 106 runs needed in 120 balls and it will be very interesting to see how the veteran openers of Ireland will proceed with the innings. Will they go bang from the very first ball? We shall find out soon as the second half is just on the other side.
The hero with the ball, Curtis Campher, is down for a chat, he says that it was just good to be out in the park and play cricket. Mentions that he wasn't feeling great after the first over but that one over where he got 4 wickets changed everything. Tells that Andy Balbirnie gives him the freedom to do whatever he wants to.
This has been a sparkling bowling performance from Ireland. Not just from Curtis Campher but as a whole group. They were accurate throughout the innings with their lines and lengths and continued to chip wickets in regular intervals. Who else but Curtis Campher ran the show today with the ball as he scalped 4 wickets in 4 balls. Nothing to take away from the brilliance of Mark Adair, as he too chipped in 3 wickets while giving away just 9 runs - the most economical figures by an Irishman in T20 World Cup history.
Not the best performance from Netherlands, after opting to bat first. Max O'Dowd was the wall for the Netherlands, because of his composed innings. Netherlands have managed to reach a total which still looks like below par. They had a nervy start as they lost Ben Cooper early on. Bas de Leede also followed him and then Colin Ackermann tried to steady the ship but he too fail to make any impact. It was then the brilliance of Curtis Campher which killed the middle order in a blink of an eye. Max O'Dowd did his best but he too fell after making his half-century. In the end, it was their skipper, Pieter Seelaar who helped his team crawl to an inferior total.
This is an excellent performance from Ireland as they have shown what they are capable of. Their bowlers have been top-notch from the word go and they will be very happy going into the break. Curtis Campher has joined an elite list of players to pick 4 wickets in 4 balls. Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan and now Curtis Campher. He also becomes the first bowler to achieve this feat in T20 World Cups. Absolute gun bowling display from the 22-year-old.
OUT! TAKEN! Earlier, Curtis Campher got a hat-trick and now Ireland gets a team hat-trick. Mark Adair bowls a short-of-a-length ball, outside off. Brandon Glover goes down on his knee to heave it away but gets a top edge. The ball goes high up in the air towards mid off. Curtis Campher settles himself under it and gulps it down. NETHERLANDS FINISH WITH 106!
Brandon Glover is the last man in.
OUT! RUN OUT! Another one bites the dust for Netherlands. Full and straight, Logan van Beek clips it towards deep mid-wicket. The batters set off for the second very quickly but Josh Little is onto the ball in a flash at the fence. Little throws it on the bounce to Neil Rock, the keeper. Rock whips off the bails and van Beek is well short and has to depart.
Run out appeal taken upstairs. Logan van Beek puts a big dive at the keeper's end but he still fails short of his crease and now he has to depart.
Fred Klaassen is the new man in.
OUT! CAUGHT! Mark Adair has been brilliant out there with the ball. Pitched up, on off stump and Pieter Seelaar just had to go for the big shot. Seelaar mistimes it badly and chips it towards long on. Andy Balbirnie runs in from the deep and takes a good low catch. Mark Adair gets his second wicket.
Full and straight, whipped across to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Lovely change of pace again from Adair. On a length, around off and completely bamboozles Logan van Beek as he misses his swipe across.
Pitched up, on middle. Van Beek pushes it towards wide long on and races back for the second. Excellent running.
Mark Adair to bowl the final over.
Short of a length, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
LEG BYE! Little misses the shy at the stumps yet again. Pieter Seelaar walks right across hi stumps and Little follows him with a fuller delivery. Seelaar misses the scoop and gets hit on the pads. Van Beek calls him for the single and they take off. Little misses at the non-striker's end and Seelaar survives.
Logan van Beek was a goner if that hit! Fullish ball, around off. Seelaar bunts it back to the bowler and van Beek was well outside his crease. Josh Little picks it up and misses from close range. He should have hit from there!