Yuvraj Singh, who is representing Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, made his teammate Chadwick Walton from the West Indies speak in punjabi after his team's win over Team Abu Dhabi on Monday. In the video posted by Yuvraj Singh on Instagram, Chadwick Walton can be seen attempting to speak in punjabi and later bursting out in laughter. Yuvraj Singh captioned the video as, "Nice punjabi bro @chadwick59. oh chal yaar chaliye". Out-of-favour Indian batsman batsman Suresh Raina could not stop his laughter after watching the video as he commented, "Hahaha" on it, while former India fast bowler Praveen Kumar also burst out laughing and commented, "Hahaha...jatt power".

Maratha Arabians registered victories in their previous two matches against Team Abu Dhabi and Qalandars respectively. In Group B, Maratha Arabians lead the points table after two victories from three matches, with Qalandars at the second spot with one win.

However, Yuvraj Singh has failed to make a mark for the Maratha Arabians, as he scored 6 and 14 runs in the previous two matches. He was not included in the team for their last match against Team Abu Dhabi.

Yuvraj Singh called time on his international career spanning nearly 19 years and over 400 matches in June 2019.

Yuvraj Singh played 304 ODIs and was the man of the tournament in India's triumph during the 2011 World Cup. He scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.55 with 14 centuries and 42 fifties in this format.

Yuvraj also played 40 Tests, scoring 1900 runs with an average of 33.92, which included 3 hundreds and 11 50s. His highest Test score of 169 came against Pakistan in 2007 in Bengaluru.