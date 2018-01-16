Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20: Shreyas Iyer Returns For Mumbai In Super League

Wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare is set to lead a 16-member Mumbai side in the Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 Trophy to be played from January 21 in Kolkata. Young gun Shreyas Iyer, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, has also been named in the squad, giving the team a big boost. Baroda and Mumbai have qualified from the West Zone for the Super League. While Mumbai won two of the total four games, Baroda emerged victorious in all the four ties at the primary stage, which was conducted at the zonal level.