Wriddhiman Saha smashed a century, second in his Twenty20 career, on his comeback after injuries in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh in Cuttack on Wednesday. Batting for Bengal, the experienced wicket-keeper scored 129 runs off 62 balls, including sixteen boundaries and four sixes. Wriddhiman Saha had last scored a hundred in T20 cricket back in 2014 during the Indian Premier League (IPL) . His heroics helped Bengal post a competitive score of 234 for six. Vivek Singh contributed with a quick 18-ball knock of 49 runs.

Consequently, Bengal registered a convincing 107-run victory over Arunachal Pradesh.

In other matches, Mumbai suffered their first loss against Railways in the tournament. Chasing 176 runs, Mumbai were bowled out for 118 losing the match by 57 runs.

Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer, the star trio of Mumbai failed to get the team off to a good start.

Karnataka captain Vinay Kumar's cameo helped the team to win the match against Chhattisgarh.

Karnataka were set a target of 172 by Chhattisgarh. Karnataka needed 62 off 30 balls, Vinay Kumar smashed a 14-ball 34 courtesy four sixes allowing his team to register a win.

