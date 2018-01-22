Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vinay Kumar Turns Jonty Rhodes In Karnataka vs Punjab Match, Tweets Video

Karnataka captain Vinay Kumar made a spectacular effort in the field and produced a brilliant run-out in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Punjab on Sunday. Vinay ran towards the non-striker's end from mid-off and flung himself onto the stumps with the ball still in his hands to run Gurkeerat Singh out. The effort made by Vinay is very similar to the way former South Africa player Jonty Rhodes ran Inzamam-Ul-Haq out in the 1992 World Cup in Brisbane. The Karnataka skipper, who has played 31 ODIs, 9 Twenty20 matches and one Test for India, impressed with his on-field performance, tweeted the video and captioned, "Hi coach @JontyRhodes8 after watching your 1992 World Cup runout video many times, I was waiting for such opportunity. So, today I finally got it. How's that coach."

Hi coach @JontyRhodes8 after watching your 1992 World Cup runout video many times, I was waiting for such opportunity. So, today I finally got it. How's that coach ? ?? pic.twitter.com/HOaUqNqprH — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) January 21, 2018

Jonty was quick to reply to Vinay and said,"Vinay I did not think u were old enough to be watching me at '92 World Cup!!"

Vinay I did not think u were old enough to be watching me at '92 World Cup!! — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) January 22, 2018

That's true. But thanks to YouTube ?? And a big thank you to you for being such an inspiration. — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) January 22, 2018

In 1992 World Cup match against Pakistan, Jonty was fielding at backward point in the 31st over of the innings when Inzamam tried to steal a single. Jonty ran towards the stumps at the striker's end and then flung himself towards them with the ball in his hand to run the Pakistan batsman out.