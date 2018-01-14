Rishabh Pant, Sacked As Delhi Captain, Hits Fastest T20 Ton By An Indian

Delhi wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, removed as captain a week ago, smoked a record 32-ball hundred in a North Zone match against Himachal Pradesh in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Sunday. The left-hander destroyed the opposition attack with the fastest century by an Indian to fire his team to a 10-wicket win. Pant's strokeplay was applauded by star India batsman Yuvraj Singh. "Just witnessed some outstanding hitting by @RishabPant777," he tweeted.