Rishabh Pant, Sacked As Delhi Captain, Hits Fastest T20 Ton By An Indian

Updated: 14 January 2018 15:53 IST

Pant pummelled the opposition attack with the fastest century from an Indian to fire his team to a 10-wicket win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Rishabh Pant has fallen out of favor with the national selectors. © PTI

Delhi wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, removed as captain a week ago, smoked a record 32-ball hundred in a North Zone match against Himachal Pradesh in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Sunday. The left-hander destroyed the opposition attack with the fastest century by an Indian to fire his team to a 10-wicket win. Pant's strokeplay was applauded by star India batsman Yuvraj Singh. "Just witnessed some outstanding hitting by @RishabPant777," he tweeted.

Pant remained unbeaten on 116 off 38 balls. His breathtaking knock comprised 12 sixes and eight fours as Delhi raced to the 145-run target in 11.4 overs.

Gautam Gambhir was left a mere spectator at the other end with 30 off 33 balls.

His brutal innings was also the second fastest hundred in T20s, only behind Chris Gayle, who hammered 100 off 30 balls against Pune Warriors in the 2013 Indian Premier League.

The southpaw also surpassed Rohit Sharma, who hit a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in T20 International at Indore last month.

Pant's performance left a handful of spectators at the Ferozshah Kotla awestruck.

For Delhi, it was their third win in four matches with their last league match to be played against Services on Tuesday.

Pant has been in ominous touch in the zonal event and had hammered 51 off 33 balls in the previous match against Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Highlights
  • Pant hit a ton in just 32 balls
  • Delhi beat Himachal Pradesh by 10 wickets
  • Yuvraj Singh applauded Pant's knock
