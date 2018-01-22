Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Athiyasayaraj Davidson Of Tamil Nadu Is India's Own Version Of Lasith Malinga

Very few bowlers have been able to make an impact in the game of cricket with their unconventional bowling actions. Different bowling action, when incorporated with magnificent line and length, becomes a deadly composition making it difficult for the batsman to play the bowler. One such bowler is Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga has made the toe-crushing yorker a phenomenon in the game. Now, India have its own Lasith Malinga, who has a similar slinger action. Former India cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra took to his official Twitter handle to upload a video of Athiyasayaraj Davidson of Tamil Nadu bowling in the similar fashion and captioned: "Meet The Indian Lasith Malinga... #Davidson #DELvTN #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy #IPL."