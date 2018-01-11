Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Mumbai Thrash Maharashtra By Seven Wickets

Mumbai thrashed arch rivals Maharashtra by seven wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 West Zone League match on Thursday. For Mumbai, medium pacer Akash Parkar starred with the bowl as he picked up three wickets to help his side bundle out Maharashtra for a meagre 89. Parkar, who returned with the impressive figures of 3-22 was superbly aided by all other bowlers - Shivam Dube (2-7), Parikshit Valsangkar (2-22), experienced Shardul Thakur (1-13) and Dhawal Kulkarni (1-20). For Maharashtra, except opener Rahul Tripathi and one down Vijay Zol (both 21 runs in 16 balls), no other batsman was able to make a mark and steer the team out of trouble. Another opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (3) and experienced Ankit Bawne (9) too fell cheaply.

The Mumbai bowlers took wickets and never allowed the opposition batsman to set in. While chasing, skipper Aditya Tare remained unbeaten on 42 in 26 balls to romp the side home. The experienced Siddhesh Lad, who was the team's crisis man in the Ranji Trophy this year, chipped in with a valuable 25 off 15 balls and steaded their ship after the side was teetering at 17 for 2.

Earlier, Mumbai lost both their openers Eknath Kerkar(2) and Jay Bista (3) quickly. Surya Kumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 12 with skipper Tare as Mumbai overhauled the target in the tenth over.

In the second match of the day, Baroda defeated Saurashtra by 8 wickets to bag four points. Electing to bat, Saurashtra were all out for 131 in 19.5 overs as Baroda bowlers wrecked havoc. Atit Sheth was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed 2 wickets conceding 18 runs. Skipper Deepak Hooda (1-10), Swapnil Singh (1-18), Lukman Meriwala (1-25) and Rishi Arothe (1-29) played their roles to perfection to give Baroda an edge.

For Saurashtra, barring skipper Jaydev Unadkat (33 off 26 balls) and wicket-keeper Robin Uthappa (29 off 19 balls), others made a beeline to the pavillion. Chasing 131, Baroda opener Kedar Devdhar made a brisk unbeaten 62 in 48 balls, lacing seven fours and a six, to guide his team home.

One down Krunal Pandya (25 off 21 balls) chipped in with crucial runs and the remaining job was done by Hooda, who remained unbeaten on 32 in 20 balls, with Devdhar. Hooda struck two fours and as many sixes as Saurashtra bowlers were taken to task. For Saurashtra, Shaurya Sanandia (1-23) and Chirag Jani (1-17) picked a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 89 all out (Rahul Tripathi 21, Akash Parkar 3-22) lost to Mumbai 92/3 (Aditya Tare 42 not out, Siddesh Lad 25, J P Zope 1-14)

Saurashtra (131 all out, Jaydev Unadkat 33, Robin Uthappa 29, Atit Sheth 2-18) lost to Baroda 132/2 (Kedar Devdhar 62 not out, Deepak Hooda 32 not out; Chirag Jani 1-17)