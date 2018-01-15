Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Madhya Pradesh Beat Railways, UP Edge Vidarbha

Captain Harpreet Singh hit a fine half-century to guide Madhya Pradesh to a 24-run win over Railways in a central zone match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament on Monday. Put into bat, Madhya Pradesh put 135 for seven on board, riding on a 47-ball 50 from Harpreet and S Dhaliwal's 20-ball 31 in their stipulated 20 overs. They then returned to restrict Railways to 111 for six, despite skipper M Rawat's 31-ball 38. ACP Mishra took three wickets for Railways, while Anureet Singh picked up two and Ashish Singh scalped one. For MP, Avesh Khan was the best bowler with two wickets for 16. He was supported well by IC Pandey (1/15) and Ankit Sharma (1/28).

In another central zone match, Uttar Pradesh defeated Ranji Champions Vidarbha by six runs. UP rode on S Chaudhary (51) and AD Nath (31) to post 137 for eight after electing to bat. They then defended the total well with Amit Mishra (4/10) returning with four wickets to restrict Vidarbha for 131-8 in their 20 overs.

Punjab beat HP, set to qualify alongside Delhi

Punjab, alongside Delhi, are all but through to the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy after a 19-run win over Himachal Pradesh in a high-scoring North Zone match. Openers Manan Vohra (74 off 42) and Mandeep Singh (46 off 32) shared a 108-run stand to help Punjab post 211 for four in 20 overs. Yuvraj Singh scored 21 off 14 balls. Himachal Pradesh fought hard through captain Prashant Chopra (52 off 35) and Nikhil Gangta (52 off 32) but fell short of the target, ending at 192 for five. The win left Punjab at second spot in the standings behind Delhi though they both are on 12 points. The rest of the four teams in the group are on eight points. Delhi play their final league game against Services on Tuesday. Top two teams from each of the five zones qualify for the Super League.

In the other North Zone match, Haryana beat Services by four wickets. Services scored 140 for eight and Haryana got past the target with only a ball to spare. Shivam Chauhan top scored for Haryana with 54 off 43 balls while Rahul Tewatia slammed 29 off 16 balls.