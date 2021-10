India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead a strong 20-member Mumbai squad that will take part in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament with the flamboyant Prithvi Shaw being his deputy. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the squad, picked by the committee headed by former India pacer Salil Ankola, on its website on Monday. On the day, India's former hockey captain Olympian Viren Rasquinha had a session with the Mumbai team where he spoke about the success stories of India's celebrated Olympians.

Rasquinha is the CEO of Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) and has been associated with the journey of lot of premier athletes in India.

"Was great chatting with the Mumbai Ranji team as they embark on a new season. Thanks to my friends Nilesh Kulkarni, Amol Muzumdar, Mumbai Cricket Association for inviting me over to speak to the team & for presenting me with an autographed team jersey," Rasquinha tweeted.

On his part, Mumbai head coach Amol Muzumdar thanked Rasquinha for sharing some amazing stories which motivated the cricketers.

"Viren, they were goosebump moments to listen to the stories you shared about our Olympians. Athletes and mentors like you have made our country proud. May you hit upon a Mine in your quest for the Gold. Good wishes," Muzumdar wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Rasquinha was presented with a signed Mumbai team jersey. Meanwhile Mumbai selection committee comprising Ankola, Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi have chosen to have a blend of youth and experience.

Senior players like batsman-wicket-keeper Aditya Tare and Mumbai's crisis man Siddhesh Lad have made it to the squad. Flamboyant young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and power-hitter Sarfaraz Khan along with hard-hitting all-rounder Shivam Dube have also been picked.

The bowling attack is led by redoubtable Dhawal Kulkarni and comprises Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, left-arm medium pacer Royston Dias. The spin attack is led by slow left-arm orthodox bowler Shams Mulani. Mumbai will play their league matches in Guwahati.

Squad:Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Prithvi Shaw (Vice-Captain), Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Solanki, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhaval Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore, Mohit Awasthi, Siddhesh Lad, Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Arman Jaffer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Deepak Shetty and Roystan Dias.