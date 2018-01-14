 
Syed Mushtaq Ali: Sreevats Goswami, Vivek Singh Shine As Bengal Continue Unbeaten Run

Updated: 14 January 2018 20:54 IST

Sreevats Goswami scored 82 off 57 balls. © Facebook

Bengal openers Shreevats Goswami and Vivek Singh made quickfire half-centuries to lead their team a nine-wicket victory over Tripura in the East Zone league of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament as they continued their unbeaten run. Chasing 170, Goswami scored 82 off 57 balls while Vivek scored 71 off 43 balls. After Abhay Negi of Tripura removed Vivek Singh for 71, skipper Manoj Tiwary and Goswami made sure that they don't lose any more wickets and chased down Tripura's total with two overs to spare. Bengal are leading the East Zone league with an all-win record having beaten Odisha (by 7 wickets) and Jharkhand (by 6 wickets) in their previous two games.

Earlier, wicket-keeper Smit Patel struck 73 off 57 balls at the top, while the likes of Udiyan Bose (22), Yashpal Singh (24) and Gurinder Singh (25) made useful contributions to help Tripura post 169 for the loss of four wickets.

Meanwhile, in another East Zone League match, Jharkhand registered their second victory of the tournament after they defeated Assam by eight wickets.

Jharkhand first restricted Assam to a modest 148 for six wickets and then overwhelmed the score with four overs to spare by losing just two wickets.

For Assam, Sibsankar Roy top-scored with 52, while Amit Sinha made 40.

Medium pacer Monu Kumar (3/23) picked up three wickets for Jharkhand even as skipper Varun Aaron returned wicketless. While chasing Ishant Jaggi remained unbeaten on 68.

Brief Scores:

Tripura: 169 for 4 in 20 overs (Smit Patel 73; Manoj Tiwary 1/14) lost to Bengal: 170 for 1 in 18 overs (Shreevats Goswami 82 not out, Vivek Singh 71; Abhay Negi 1/15) by 9 wickets.

Assam: 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Sibsankar Roy 52, Amit Sinha 40; Monu Kumar 3/23) lost to Jharkhand: 149 for 2 in 16 overs (Ishank Jaggi 68 not out; Sibsankar Roy 1/16) by 8 wickets.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Cricket
