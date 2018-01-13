Syed Mushtaq Ali: Gujarat Beat Saurashtra By 8 Wickets, Baroda Defeat Maharashtra

Axar Patel-led Gujarat defeated Saurashtra by eight wickets in the West Zone Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament at the SCA Stadium on Saturday. Batting first, Saurashtra were bowled out for 133 as Gujarat bowler JK Parmar picked up a four-wicket haul. Parmar, who finished the match with the figures of four for 17, was ably supported by Piyush Chawla (2/24), Ishwar Chaudhary (2/30). Apart from them captain Axar and Karan Patel picked up one wicket apiece. For Saurashtra, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja top scored with 48 in 32 balls as he hit three boundaries and a six. However, Prerak Mankad (20), AV Vasavada (19) and Shaurya Sanandia (18) failed to convert their solid start into big scores.

In reply, Gujarat chased down the target in 18.1 overs as opener Priyank Panchal scored a quick-fire 76 off 54 balls, striking 10 fours and a six.

BH Merai (35 unbeaten) and Chirag Gandhi (5 unbeaten) took the side over the line, as they grabbed four points.

Sanandia picked up the two wickets to finish with figures of 2-25.

In the second match of the day, Baroda chased a stiff 178/6 put up by Maharashtra on the board with five wickets in hand.

For Maharashtra one down Ruturaj Gaikwad (52 off 36 balls) was the top scorer.

Also Vijay Zol (28), Rahul Tripathi (30) and a cameo by Ankit Bawne (23 off 9 balls) helped Maharashtara go past the 170-run mark as the oppostion bowlers were punished.

While Atit Sheth (3-21) was the pick of the bowlers, Rishi Arothe leaked 35 runs in three overs and Soaeb Tai conceded 34 runs in his three overs.

For Baroda, skipper Deepak Hooda (57 off 34 balls), Swapnil Singh (36 retired hurt) and Vishnu Solanki (42 not out off 21 balls) starred with the bat, as they helped their side romp home with 1.3 overs to spare.

Hooda laced four fours and two sixes while Solanki had two fours and three sixes to his credit against a hapless Maharashtra attack.

Brief Scores:

Saurashtra (133 all out, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja 48, J K Parmar 4-17) lost to Gujarat 137/2 (Priyank Panchal 76, S Sanandia 2-25).

Maharashtra (178/6, Ruturaj Gaikwad 52, Rahul Tripathi 30, Atit Sheth (3-21) lost to Baroda 180/5 (Deepak Hooda 57, Vishnu Solanki 42 not out, D J Muthuswamy (3-24).