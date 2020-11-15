Sydney Sixers on Sunday confirmed the re-signing of West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). Brathwaite's signing comes less than a week after speedster Mitchell Starc confirmed he would also be available for the side in the upcoming edition of the BBL.

The 32-year-old Barbadian all-rounder will arrive in Australia before the start of the tournament and he will join Tom Curran and James Vince as the Sixers' three international players.

Brathwaite played four games for the Sixers in BBL 7 after coming in as a replacement player, helping the side on a late-season four-game win streak that left them two points shy of the semi-finals.

"I have very fond memories of Sydney. I think Sydney is easily becoming my favourite city. I have good memories of playing at the SCG in my second Test match and even better memories of playing BBL for Sixers," Brathwaite said in an official Sydney Sixers release.

"The aura of the ground and cricket in NSW with all the history there is special. I remember great times dancing at the games and the times in the dressing rooms with our team. It's a great organisation," he added.

Sydney Sixers head coach Greg Shipperd said the Sixers were looking forward to everything that Brathwaite brings to his cricket.

"We are excited about the prospect of being reunited with Carlos for this unique season 10 of BBL. We were struggling three seasons ago and Carlos joined as a replacement player and we finished four from four and he contributed greatly to our rebalance," Shipperd said.

"Carlos is a man who embraced our on and off-field endeavours so we are keen to have him back in the fold and contributing his experience to our chase for consistency and another shot at a title," he added.

Promoted

The Sixers will begin their title defence on December 10 against the Hobart Hurricanes in the first of three away fixtures in Tasmania.

The Sixers' BBL squad now consists of 19 players: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (capt), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince.