Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Suresh Raina, on Saturday, posted a cute message for his daughter Gracia on her fifth birthday. Calling her his "little pumpkin", Raina tweeted, "You have brightened up our world with so much joy, hope and happiness". The cricketer also attached a short video along with the post. The two-minute-long clip starts with a beautiful picture of Raina with his daughter Gracia and son Rio. He also wrote, "We wish you a life full of possibilities, happiness and peace."

My little pumpkin has turned five years old today. Wishing you a very happy birthday Gracia @graciaraina15. You have brighten up our world with so much joy, hopes & happiness. We wish you a life full possibilities, happiness & peace. #HappyBirthdayGracia pic.twitter.com/PHrIXd9xzH — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 15, 2021

The video registered over one lakh views and the post has garnered more than 13k likes and was retweeted over 820 times on the micro-blogging site since morning.

Later in the day, Raina posted a family pic from Gracia's birthday celebration. "Every day, I thank God because he blessed me with a lovely daughter like you. Happy birthday, dear! May God always protect you and give you the power to overcome all the obstacles in your life. Love you, dear, enjoy the day. @PriyankaCRaina," he tweeted.

Every day, I thank God because he blessed me with a lovely daughter like you. Happy birthday, dear! May God always protect you and give you the power to overcome all the obstacles in your life. Love you, dear, enjoy the day.@PriyankaCRaina pic.twitter.com/4qF9pZBYrw — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 15, 2021

India's Test wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha also wished Gracia on her birthday in the comment section. "Happy Birthday dear," he wrote.

Happy Birthday dear — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) May 15, 2021

"Congratulations and happy birthday to the lil one," wrote India seamer Navdeep Saini.

Congratulations & Happy Birthday to lil. one — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) May 15, 2021

"Happy birthday sweet girl," ace Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta wrote.

Happy birthday sweet girl — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 15, 2021

Suresh Raina was last seen in action for CSK during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), before the postponement of the marquee event after several COVID-19 cases emerged inside the bio-bubble. Raina scored 123 runs in seven games for the three times IPL champions at an average of 24.60 and a strike rate of 126.80.

Promoted

Overall, Raina has played 200 matches in the IPL and has amassed 5,491 runs, with 39 half-centuries and a century under his belt.

When the IPL was indefinitely postponed, the MS Dhoni-led CSK were second in the IPL points table with five wins from seven games.