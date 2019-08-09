Suresh Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out Of Action For Four To Six Weeks

Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery on Friday and he will miss out on the initial phase of India's upcoming domestic season as he will be out of action for the next four to six weeks. The BCCI's official Twitter handle posted the news on Friday. The 32-year-old left hander last featured for India in the One-Day International series against England back in 2018. "Mr Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery where he had been facing discomfort for the last few months. The surgery has been successful and it will require him 4-6 week of rehab for recovery. We wish him a speedy recovery," the tweet read.
Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs for India amassing 768 and 5,615 runs respectively. He also featured in 78 T20Is games where he gathered 1605 runs.
Raina was last seen in action during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) where he scored 383 runs in 17 matches for Chennai Super Kings. In the tournament, Raina managed to score three half-centuries.
