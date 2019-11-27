 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Suresh Raina Turns 33, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Birthday Wishes

Updated: 27 November 2019 12:55 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Suresh Raina is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a knee surgery that he underwent in August.

Suresh Raina Turns 33, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Birthday Wishes
Suresh Raina turned 33 on Wednesday with wishes pouring in large numbers. © AFP

Suresh Raina, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation after he underwent a knee surgery in August, turned 33 on Wednesday, with wishes pouring in large numbers. From former players like Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Mohammad Kaif to current players like Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harbhajan Singh all took to their social media accounts to wish the stylish left-handed batsman on his special day.

"May you race your way to more glory Suresh. Wish you a great year ahead #HappyBirthdayRaina," Sehwag tweeted.

Sharing a beautiful picture, Shikhar Dhawan wrote: "Happy birthday mere Bhai @ImRaina. Blessings and loads of good wishes to you".

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also took the opportunity to share an old video where Raina can be seen singing an old movie song.

"Here's wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday. May your birthday be as joyous as this joyful song #HappyBirthdayRaina," BCCI wrote wishing Raina on his birthday.

"Wishing you a year filled with love, laughter and joy @ImRaina #HappyBirthdayRaina," Laxman tweeted.

"Happy birthday Big Brother God bless you," tweeted leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Raina's fans flooded the internet as they sent in their warm wishes in large numbers, making him a top trend in no time.

Celebrating Raina's birthday, fans recalled his memorable knocks as well as some of his outstanding catches that he took while playing for India or while representing his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

The out-of-favour batsman is currently out of action as he is working hard to regain fitness after he underwent a knee surgery earlier this year.

During his time away from the field, Raina has become quite active on his various social media accounts as he keeps sharing hos training videos from time to time, giving his fans an update about his recovery process.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag VVS Laxman Mohammad Kaif Harbhajan Singh Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Suresh Raina turned 33 on Wednesday with wishes pouring in large numbers
  • Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan led the birthday wish on Twitter
  • Suresh Raina is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a knee surgery
Related Articles
VVS Laxman Turns 45, ICC Recalls His Test Legacy
VVS Laxman Turns 45, ICC Recalls His Test Legacy
Gautam Gambhir Turns 38, Heartwarming Wishes Flood Social Media
Gautam Gambhir Turns 38, Heartwarming Wishes Flood Social Media
Suresh Raina Questions Decision To Send MS Dhoni Down The Order In World Cup Semi-Final
Suresh Raina Questions Decision To Send MS Dhoni Down The Order In World Cup Semi-Final
Virat Kohli Becomes Most Followed Cricketer On Social Media
Virat Kohli Becomes Most Followed Cricketer On Social Media
Second Knee Surgery Was A Tough Call To Make: Suresh Raina
Second Knee Surgery Was A Tough Call To Make: Suresh Raina
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 26 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.