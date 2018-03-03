 
Suresh Raina Shares An Adorable Picture With Daughter Gracia, Twitter Loves It

Updated: 03 March 2018 18:47 IST

Twitterati fell in love with the picture and comments started pouring in for the father-daughter selfie.

Suresh Raina with daughter Gracia © Twitter

Suresh Raina, who made his India comeback in the recently-concluded Twenty20 International series against South Africa, shared an adorable picture with daughter Gracia on Saturday. His tweet read," You are my princess, and my life revolves around you. I guess my life is a fairy tale.#Gracia#fatherdaughterlove#godbless". Twitterati fell in love with the picture and comments started pouring in for the father-daughter selfie. The 31-year-old cricketer, who became a father in May 2016, doesn't miss an opportunity to spend a quality time with his family and frequently uploads their pictures on social media.

Comeback man Raina justified his selection for the T20 series against South Africa in style. Raina, who was promoted to No.3, scored a brilliant 43 off 27 balls and claimed one wicket to help the visitors beat South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series, which India won 2-1.

For his match-winning knock, the southpaw was also adjudged the player of the match. Hailing Raina's performance, India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri called the 31-year-old a 'fearless' cricketer.

"He's vastly experienced and he showed what experience can do. What I liked the best was he was fearless," Shastri said.

"What I liked was the intent because normally when you come back into a side after a long period of time you can be playing for your place. And that can put added pressure on you. But he went out there as if he was never out of the side and batted in that fashion. It was very good to see," Shastri added.

In three T20Is, Raina scored 89 runs at a strike rate of 153.44. He scored 12 boundaries and two sixes in his comeback series.

Following his impressive show against the Proteas, Raina has also been included in the 15-member squad for the tri-nation T20I tournament in Sri Lanka, starting March 6.

Highlights
  • Raina made India comeback against South Africa in T20s
  • He scored 89 runs at a strike rate of 153.44 in the series
  • Raina has also been included for the tri-series in Sri Lanka
