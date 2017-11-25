 
Suresh Raina Reveals How MS Dhoni Managed 'Captain Cool' Image

Updated: 25 November 2017 15:00 IST

Raina and Dhoni enjoyed a great run together in the IPL. However, their reunion for the 2018 season seems unlikely.

Suresh Raina with MS Dhoni. © Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, when leading the Indian cricket team, was referred to as 'Captain Cool'. Dhoni's calm demeanor, especially during tense moments, right through his career has been a hallmark of his personality. Dhoni's teammate and friend Suresh Raina, however, has now said that the former India captain was not as cool as he appeared on the television screen. "There is no emotion in his eyes. Despite not wearing sunglasses, you cannot figure it out. We will be like 'come on, man. show us some reaction'," said the southpaw on the Breakfast With Champions show.

"But he does get angry, you don't see it. The cameras don't pick it up. But as soon as the telecast cuts to the ads, he will say 'Tu sudhar jaa (Get your act together)'," Raina added.

Raina, who played a lot of his cricket under Dhoni for India and Chennai Super Kings, applauded him for his leadership skills.

“He (Dhoni) is a very good leader. He knows what’s going to happen next. He keeps Plan A, Plan B, Plan C ready for every situation. He carries all of them during the play. He strategises the things a night before and executes according to the situation,” Raina said.

Raina and Dhoni enjoyed a great run together in the IPL. However, their reunion for the 2018 season seems unlikely.

The teams are likely to be allowed to retain two Indians and one overseas player. According to several media reports, the CSK want to retain MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin and Faf du Plessis. Considering star left-hander Suresh Raina's record playing for Chennai, several fans were not exactly pleased after these reports surfaced. The reaction of the supported compelled the franchise to issue a clarification.

India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Suresh Kumar Raina Cricket
