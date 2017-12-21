Suresh Raina Relieved After Clearing Yo-Yo Test

India batsman Suresh Raina on Thursday cleared the difficult Yo-Yo endurance test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Raina shared a post on his official Twitter account revealing the development. "Cleared my Yo-Yo & fitness test today, after days of hard work at #NCA Received tremendous support from all the trainers, coaches & officials. Thank you all. It's always so encouraging to train here at #NCA, motivates me to push my limits and bring the best out of me", he captioned.

Cleared my Yo-Yo & fitness test today, after days of hard work at #NCA!



Received tremendous support from all the trainers, coaches & officials.

Thank you all!



It's always so encouraging to train here at #NCA, motivates me to push my limits and bring the best out of me. pic.twitter.com/E0Rr00NR4m — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 21, 2017

Injuries and fitness issues have kept Raina out of Team India for a while but the left-hander is now hopeful to make a comeback. The Yo-Yo endurance test is considered one of the major parameters to judge a player's fitness. The failure to clear the test at the NCA was the primary reason why Raina was not considered for the Sri Lanka limited overs series.



How the Yo-Yo Test works

Cones are placed to mark out two lines 20 meters apart. A player starts with his foot behind one of the lines, and begins running when instructed. The player continues running between the two lines, turning when signalled by the recorded beeps.

After each minute or so, the pace gets quicker. If the line is not reached in time, the player must run to the line turn and try to catch up with the pace within two more 'beeps'. The test is stopped if the player fails to catch up with the pace within the two ends.

The entire process is software-based where the results are recorded.