Suresh Raina, former India cricketer, took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable video of himself playing with his son Rio, calling him his "morning dose of love." "My morning dose of love @rainario23," Raina captioned the video on Instagram. Soon after Raina shared the video, fans flooded the comments section with heart-warming messages for the father-son duo. Ex-India fast bowler Munaf Patel reacted to the video by posting two heart emojis.

Suresh Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket in August, bringing an end to a career that lasted over 15 years.

Raina was part of the 2011 Indian team that went on to win the 50-over World Cup.

The left-hander also played an important role in 2013 when India beat England in the Champions Trophy final to lift the coveted trophy.

Raina was all set to return to the field after a long gap in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 for Chennai Super Kings but he pulled out days before the tournament began in the UAE due to personal reasons.

CSK dearly missed him in the tournament as they became the first team this year to be out of contention for a play-offs spot.

The left-hander played 226 One-Day International matches and scored over 5,500 runs. He hit five centuries and 36 half-centuries in the 50-over format.

Raina was also the first Indian batter to hit centuries in all three formats of the game.