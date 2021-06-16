Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina on Wednesday shared a video of himself doing some batting under a tree in Srinagar, and the Internet cannot stop talking about the scenic beauty of the valley. "Heaven on Earth," Raina captioned the short clip on Instagram. He also used a red-heart emoji and #blessed in the caption. Raina also used singer Mohit Chauhan's famous song 'phir se ud chala' in the background of the footage. The clip starts with Raina batting with one hand while holding his kid in the other. Later, he places the baby down and shows off some of his classic shots.

The post was a big hit on social media as it was liked by more than 4.35 lakh people within 20 hours of being shared. Many fans also dropped fire, red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section to share their appreciation for the post.

Last week, Raina, who bid adieu to international cricket in August 2020, released his autobiography 'Believe'. On Monday, the cricketer posted a photo with Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju on Instagram. In the photograph, the veteran cricketer is seen presenting the minister with his book.

"I'm so thankful to Kiren Rijiju Sir for taking out your time and meeting me to acknowledge my book. Hope this book inspires many more to #Believe in themselves and go beyond. Looking forward to your feedback," the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer had captioned the photo.

The southpaw was an integral part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad. He was also considered as one of the best fielders in the Indian unit. Other than his aggressive style of batting, he also collected plaudits for his part-time spin bowling.

The stylish left-handed batsman has scored 5,615 runs in 226 ODIs and 1,605 runs in 78 T20Is.