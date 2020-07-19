Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla and Mohammed Shami enjoyed a weekend practice session in the nets, with cricketers slowly resuming training. In a video tweeted by Raina on Saturday, the left-hander can be seen facing Shami's speedy deliveries as well as Piyush Chawla's loopy leg-spinners in the nets. "When you nailed your practice this week and ready to enjoy the weekend practice with none other than @MdShami11 & piyush Chawla. Keeping the momentum going!" he captioned the video.

Watch the snippets of their net session here:

When you nailed your practice this week and ready to enjoy the weekend practice with none other than @MdShami11 & piyush Chawla Keeping the momentum going!

Good start to the weekend! Enjoy the little victories, Happy weekend ! pic.twitter.com/H2mtSmhP4t — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) July 18, 2020

"Good start to the weekend! Enjoy the little victories, Happy weekend," Raina signed off.

"Thank you so much for the amazing hospitality, had a great time being with the UP boys. Thanks for the 'Shaami Kebab' speciality @ 140/150k," Raina added in another tweet.

Raina, Shami and Chawla were all set to feature in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to start on March 29, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to latest reports, the IPL could be held between end September and mid-November in the UAE, with COVID-19 cases in India exceeding a million.

Keeping that in mind, the training camp for Indian cricketers may also be held in Dubai, with Dharamsala and Ahmedabad as other options for the camp, a BCCI official told news agency PTI after the Indian cricket board's Apex Council had a meeting on Friday.

Promoted

The UAE had partially staged the IPL in 2014 due to the general elections in India.

(With PTI inputs)