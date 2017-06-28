Suresh Raina Meets PM Narendra Modi In The Netherlands

India cricketer Suresh Raina met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to the Netherlands. The left-handed batsman is holidaying in Amsterdam with his wife Priyanka and couldn't resist sharing his picture with PM Modi on Twitter. He wrote,"Delighted to meet the man with golden vision @narendramodi on his exceptionally constructive visit to the #Netherlands. #ModiInNetherlands." PM Modi visited Portugal, the United States and ended his tour in the Netherlands. This year marks 70 years of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations.

Raina is on a mission, to get as fit as one can. No wonder he has been posting fitness videos on his Twitter account for some time now. On the eve of India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals, Raina posted a video on social media saying 'I don't sweat, I sparkle!' with a flexed muscle emoji.

The Gujarat Lions captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was snubbed for the main squad for the ongoing Champions Trophy and was not even picked for the ongoing West Indies tour.

Raina was sorely disappointed in having missed out on a main squad berth of the Champions Trophy. "It's really disappointing and hurting. I was expecting a comeback call this time," Raina had said after the team was picked.

He had scored 442 runs in the Indian Premier League though Gujarat Lions had failed to qualify for the Play-offs.

Raina is determined to keep the fitness trend going. And on the field, he is insistent that his bat do the talking which will earn him a comeback in the India team.