Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Top Cricketer": Suresh Raina Likens Rishabh Pant To Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag

Updated: 28 April 2020 10:38 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க বাংলায় পড়ুন

During an Instagram Live with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina said Rishabh Pant "is as dominant" as Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag.

"Top Cricketer": Suresh Raina Likens Rishabh Pant To Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag
Suresh Raina heaped praise on Rishabh Pant. © AFP

Suresh Raina has heaped praise on Rishabh Pant and said that the wicket-keeper is as dominant as Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag. Raina was doing an Instagram Live session with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during which he spoke about Pant. "He is a top cricketer, when he plays well, you become happy and he reminds of Yuvraj and Sehwag, he is as dominant as them, when he plays the flick, it reminds you of Dravid as well," Raina told Chahal during the Instagram Live chat.

Raina also said that Virat Kohli's energy is a game-changer while he is leading the team in the shorter formats.

"Virat is a solid captain, he has a lot of energy, he can control things, when you are playing shorter formats, you need a lot of energy and passion," he added.

Pant was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year.

In the series, Pant managed to score 60 runs.

The wicket-keeper batsman has often been criticised for not putting a price on his wicket.

Earlier this year, he was replaced by KL Rahul as the wicket-keeper in the shorter formats.

Pant would have been in action for the Delhi Capitals if the Indian Premier League (IPL) had commenced at it scheduled date.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Suresh Kumar Raina Suresh Raina Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Suresh Raina lavished praise on Rishabh Pant
  • Raina said Pant as dominant as Yuvraj and Sehwag
  • Raina spoke about Pant during an Instagram Live with Chahal
Related Articles
Suresh Raina Was MS Dhonis "Favourite Player", Recalls Yuvraj Singh
Suresh Raina Was MS Dhoni's "Favourite Player", Recalls Yuvraj Singh
Matthew Hayden, Suresh Raina Share Their Favourite IPL Moments. Watch
Matthew Hayden, Suresh Raina Share Their Favourite IPL Moments. Watch
"When Life Gets Better, We Can Think About IPL": Suresh Raina
"When Life Gets Better, We Can Think About IPL": Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh Relive Moments From 2011 World Cup Victory
Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh Relive Moments From 2011 World Cup Victory
"My Tiny Bit": Ajinkya Rahane Contributes To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
"My Tiny Bit": Ajinkya Rahane Contributes To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.