Suresh Raina Joins 'Break The Beard' Club, Adopts New Look For Daughter Gracia

Updated: 24 May 2017 10:17 IST

Ravindra Jadeja kick-started the 'Break the Beard' challenge and then most of the players followed him

Suresh Raina Joins 'Break The Beard' Club, Adopts New Look For Daughter Gracia
Suresh Raina joined 'Break the beard' Club and donned new look for his daughter Gracia © Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja kick-started the 'Break the Beard' challenge and then most of the players followed him. During the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jadeja took to Instagram to reveal his new look to his fans and followers and captioned the video, "Change the game on the field. Change the look in the dressing room. #BreakTheBeard #rajputboy #newlook #timeforchange #vivoipl #glvsrcb." The Gujarat Lions' all-rounder's challenge was taken up by two Mumbai Indians stars - Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Now, Suresh Raina has joined 'Break the Beard' club and uploaded a video on Instagram to disclose his new look, which he donned to fulfill his daughter's wish.

"I realised tht my little daughter is not so fond of the beard so this 1 for you Gracia. Presenting my#BreakTheBeard look #newlook #summerlook," Raina wrote.

Last week, Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan also took the #Breakthebeard challenge when he tweeted: "Is a fuzzy beard your nightmare. Well why fear it when you can just break it. Presenting my #BreakTheBeard #timetraveller look (sic)."

His fiancee Sagarika Ghatge, who seemed to be in love with Zaheer's new look, posted a selfie with him and wrote," Came back home to this stranger @zakkhan34 doing #breakthebeard rather well."

 

Came back home to this stranger @zakkhan34 doing #breakthebeard rather well ??

A post shared by Sagarika Ghatge (@sagarikaghatge) on

Shikhar Dhawan, who is all set to take part in the Champions Trophy also took the challenge and revealed his new look on Instagram.

 

IPL might be over but swag is timeless. Here is my wakhra #BreakTheBeard look. Stay Unique, look unique #NewLook

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Despite some of his good friends opting for a fresh look during the IPL, Indian skipper Virat Kohli politely refused participate. He took to his Instagram account and posted this: Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but iam not ready to break the beard yet. Great job on the makeovers though. Kudos.

It will be interesting to see who takes the next #breakthebeard challenge.

Topics : India Suresh Kumar Raina Virat Kohli Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Hardik Himanshu Pandya Zaheer Khan Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja kick-started 'Break the Beard' challenge
  • Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Zaheer Khan followed suit
  • Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan too took the challenge
