"Loved Watching Suresh Raina": Jonty Rhodes Rates Indian Fielder His All-Time Favourite

Updated: 13 February 2019 16:52 IST

Jonty Rhodes was one of the best fielders ever in international cricket.

Suresh Raina last played an ODI match for India in July last year. © AFP

Suresh Raina might seem out of the contention for the Indian team among the current set of cricketers, but he has impressed world's undisputed fielding great Jonty Rhodes a lot with his agility on the field. The 49-year-old South African on Wednesday picked five of world's best fielders and put India's Suresh Raina on the top of his list. Rhodes heaped praise on the Indian fielder for his positive intent, adding that he has "loved watching Suresh Raina". "I've been a massive fan of Suresh Raina forever, ever since he started playing," Rhodes said in the one minute and 54 minute video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The list featured a fielder each from India, Australia and England, and two from his native South Africa. In the rising order, Rhodes named Andrew Symonds, Herschelle Gibbs, Paul Collingwood, AB de Villiers and Raina as his top-five fielders in the world.

Talking about Raina, Rhodes mentioned the tough playing conditions in India and claimed that he fields as per the South African's "philosophy".

"Suresh Raina plays in India. I know the conditions of the fields there. It's not easy. Every time he practices, every time he dives, he doesn't even have a second hesitation. Should I dive or shouldn't I dive. He goes for the ball, which is my philosophy too that if you don't go you never know," Rhodes said.

"He has done that, taking great catches in the slips, in outfield, in the circle. I've loved watching Suresh Raina. He is my number one fielder," he added.

Raina last represented India in an ODI match against England at Leeds on July 17, 2018. The middle-order batsman has scored 5,615 runs in 226 ODIs and 1,605 runs in 78 T20Is.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Suresh Raina Jonty Rhodes Cricket
Highlights
  • Raina has impressed Jonty Rhodes with his agility on the field
  • Rhodes heaped praise on the Indian fielder for his positive intent
  • Rhodes also mentioned the tough playing conditions in India
