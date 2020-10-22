Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video of him playing a cover drive. He is seen getting on the front foot, before leaning forward and driving the ball. "Early mornings.. wake up with drive," Shahid captioned the picture. Former India batsman Suresh Raina was impressed by Shahid's cricketing skills. He commented on the picture: "superb cover drive man! With great head position. best wishes always."

Watch the video here:

Suresh Raina commented on Shahid Kapoor's video

Shahid Kapoor is currently filming for his upcoming sports-drama filme "Jersey", which also stars his father Pankaj Kapur.

The movie is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and adapted from his 2019 Telugu-language film under the same title.

Promoted

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket in August, following the footsteps of MS Dhoni.

He was supposed to play for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, but he pulled out of the competition for personal reasons.