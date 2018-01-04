 
Supreme Court Directs BCCI To Allow Bihar Cricket Association To Play Ranji Trophy, Other Tournaments

Updated: 04 January 2018 15:26 IST

The Supreme Court passed the order 'in the interest of cricket'.

SC directed the BCCI to allow Bihar Cricket Association to play Ranji and other domestic tournaments. © AFP

Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow Bihar Cricket Association to play Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments. "This interim order allowing Bihar to play cricket matches passes in the interest of cricket," the Supreme Court said in its order.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said Bihar had been playing cricket since 70s.

The Supreme Court also said the interim order was passed not as per petitions filed by individuals but for the cause of cricket.

The BCCI said that there was a dispute between the Bihar and Jharkhand associations, which is still pending, to which the Chief Justice said, "We will decide the dispute later. First let Bihar play cricket."

Aditya Varma, the main petitioner was told that the Supreme Court was not recording his submissions.

"This interim order is passed for the cause of cricket," the Chief Justice said.

(With inputs from A Vaidyanathan)

Topics : Cricket
Highlights
  • CJI Dipak Misra said Bihar had been playing cricket since 70s
  • The Supreme Court passed the order 'in the interest of cricket'
  • SC directed BCCI to allow Bihar Cricket Association to play Ranji Trophy
