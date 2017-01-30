Supreme Court Appoints Vinod Rai, Ex-CAG, As Head Of Panel To Run BCCI: 10 Points

Former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai will head a four-member body of administrators that will the run the BCCI. The Supreme Court on Monday nominated Rai, Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji for the job. Guha is a noted historian, Limaye is the Managing Director of IDFC and Eduji was the captain of the Indian women's cricket team. The Supreme Court also cleared BCCI Joint-Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and Vikram Limaye to represent BCCI at the ICC meeting in the first week of February.