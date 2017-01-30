Supreme Court Appoints Vinod Rai, Ex-CAG, As Head Of Panel To Run BCCI: 10 Points

Ex-auditor Vinod Rai, historian Ramachandra Guha in Supreme Court-appointed panel to run BCCI. © NDTV
- Supreme Court on Monday nominated ex-Comptroller and Auditor (CAG) Vinod Rai, historian Ramachandra Guha, IDFC Managing Director Vikram Limaye and former captain of the Indian women's cricket team Diana Edulji as the administrators who will run the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rai will head the panel.
- The Supreme Court also cleared BCCI Joint-Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and Vikram Limaye to represent BCCI at the ICC meeting in the first week of February.
- The top court had asked BCCI to suggest names for the administrators after the nines names suggested by the two-member panel of Amicus Curiae Gopal Subramaniam and Anil Divan was deemed to be too many by the court.
- The case was deferred to January 30 after the BCCI and Centre argued that they too should be allowed to submit the names in sealed envelopes for consideration.
- The three-judge bench of Justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, had allowed the BCCI to short-list three names from their current office-bearers who still qualified to hold office, to represent BCCI in the ICC executive meeting from February 2.
- Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had on January 24 opposed the appointment of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) administrators and asked the Supreme Court to defer the finalizing the names of the officials by two weeks.
- The Centre moved Supreme Court seeking that the Services Sports Board and Railway Sports Board may be allowed to have government officials as office-bearers and also that keep their voting rights in the BCCI.
- The Attorney General, representing Universities, Railways and Services, had on Friday asked for the recall of Supreme Court's July 18, 2016, order asking the BCCI to implement the Lodha Panel recommendations in totality.
- The top court had confirmed that some former cricketers on the list, but did not reveal the names, saying some of them will have to be removed. It then scheduled the naming of the administrators to January 24, but the hearing of the case was then deferred to December 30.
- The court also clarified in its order on January 20 that the nine-year tenure of an office bearer in the state association or in the Board of Control of Cricket in India shall not be considered cumulatively.
