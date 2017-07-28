 
Supreme Court Issues Notice To BCCI On E-Auction Of IPL 11 Media Rights

Updated: 28 July 2017 13:40 IST

The notice comes in response to a plea from Subramaniam Swamy.

The media rights for IPL on offer will be for a five-year period. © BCCI

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Subramaniam Swamy's plea on e-auction of media rights for Indian Premier League (IPL) 11.

Swamy argued that the present auction worth Rs. 30,000 crore for media rights of IPL 11 was opaque and it should be transparent.

He wanted an e-auction like the coal auction.

But BCCI opposed it and argued that e-auction is not possible and it has been approved by Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Supreme Court and the auction process had started.

However, the top court said it is not staying the auction but only issuing notice.

Next hearing is scheduled for August 22.

(With Inputs From A. Vaidyanathan)

Topics : India Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Highlights
  • SC notice to BCCI on e auctioning of media telecast rights
  • Swamy wanted an e-auction like the coal auction
  • Next hearing is scheduled for August 22
