Supreme Court Bars N Srinivasan From Representing BCCI In ICC Meet

Updated: 17 April 2017 17:46 IST

N. Srinivasan is ineligible to hold office in BCCI or state associations.

Supreme Court barred N Srinivasan from representing BCCI in ICC meet © AFP

The Supreme Court on Monday barred for Indian cricket board president N. Srinivasan from representing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the International Cricket Conference (ICC) meeting on April 24 and subsequently directed the BCCI's acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary to represent the cricket board at the ICC meeting and directed BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to accompany him. The court also said that there was no need of a Special General Body Meeting (SGM) of the former BCCI officials on Tuesday.

The court questioned Srinivasan's credibility and also observed that there was a cloud on his integrity as there were instances of abuse of authority in the past.

The top court bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, said since Srinivasan has been held guilty by the apex court for conflict of interest, he cannot be allowed to represent the BCCI in the ICC meeting.

"It is directed that Amitabh Chaudhary shall represent the BCCI in the ICC meeting and Rahul Johri shall accompany him and he (Johri) will also attend the meetings of the CEOs'," the bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said.

The Supreme Court had said on April 10 that a person, who is "ineligible" to become an office-bearer in the BCCI and state cricket associations, cannot be nominated to take part in the ICC meetings.

The observations came when the counsel for the top court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) sought a hearing on the interim plea seeking clarification on whether persons, who are rendered ineligible to hold posts in cricket bodies as per the July 18, 2016 judgement, can be nominated as BCCI representative to take part in the ICC meeting.

(With inputs from Rica Roy and PTI)

Highlights
  • Supreme Court barred Srinivasan from attending ICC meet
  • The ICC meeting will be held on April 24
  • Amitabh Chaudhary and Rohit Johri will represent the Indian Board
