Supreme Court Appoints Lt General Ravi Thodge As Third Member Of BCCI Committee of Administrators

Updated: 21 February 2019 20:45 IST
Ravi Thodge was appointed as a third member of Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Vinod Rai is the chairman of the BCCI CoA © AFP

The Supreme Court Thursday appointed Lieutenant General Ravi Thodge as the third member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). A bench of Justices SA Bobde and AM Sapre appointed Lt Gen Thodge as a member of CoA after senior advocate PS Narasimha, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the BCCI matter, told the apex court that two members of the CoA have resigned. "Having regard to the importance of the said Committee of Administrators for administrating the BCCI, we consider it appropriate to appoint Lt Gen Ravi Thodge, PVSM, to act as a third member of the aforesaid Committee of Administrators for BCCI," the bench said in its order.

The apex court has fixed the BCCI matter for further hearing on March 14.

In 2017, the apex court had appointed a four-member CoA, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Vinod Rai, to run the affairs of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and implement the court-approved recommendations of the Justice RM Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body. 

The other three members of the CoA were -- former Indian women cricket captain Diana Edulji, historian Ramachandra Guha and banker Vikram Limaye.

Following the resignations of Guha and Limaye, the CoA was left with only two members -- Rai and Edulji. 

Topics : India Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • Ravi Thodge was appointed as a third member of CoA
  • The apex court had appointed a four-member CoA
  • The CoA chief and Edulji had also reportedly differed on the controversy
