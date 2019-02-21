Supreme Court Appoints Lt General Ravi Thodge As Third Member Of BCCI Committee of Administrators

The Supreme Court Thursday appointed Lieutenant General Ravi Thodge as the third member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). A bench of Justices SA Bobde and AM Sapre appointed Lt Gen Thodge as a member of CoA after senior advocate PS Narasimha, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the BCCI matter, told the apex court that two members of the CoA have resigned. "Having regard to the importance of the said Committee of Administrators for administrating the BCCI, we consider it appropriate to appoint Lt Gen Ravi Thodge, PVSM, to act as a third member of the aforesaid Committee of Administrators for BCCI," the bench said in its order.