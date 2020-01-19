 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: New Zealand Cricketer's One-Handed 'Superman' Catch Is The Stuff Of Dreams

Updated: 19 January 2020 12:51 IST

Auckland Aces captain Craig Cachopa took an unbelievable one-handed catch to dismiss Wellington Firebirds opener Devon Conway in the Super Smash final.

Watch: New Zealand Cricketer
Auckland Aces Craig Cachopa took an exceptional catch in the final of Super Smash on Sunday. © Twitter

The Big Bash League, Australia's domestic T20 competition, has seen some superlative fielding efforts this season and New Zealand's T20 domestic tournament, Super Smash, is not one to be left behind. In the Super Smash final between Wellington Firebirds and Auckland Aces on Sunday, captain of the Auckland outfit, Craig Cachopa took an absolutely stunning one-handed catch, flying to his left, to send the Wellington opener Devon Conway packing on 49 off 37 balls off the bowling of New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan.

McClenaghan bowled a full delivery to Conway with a little width on offer. The Wellington Firebirds opener, who had already hit five boundaries till then, went for a powerful drive but Cachopa flew to his left, stuck his hand out and completed the outstanding catch.

Here is the video of Cachopa's exceptional catch:

South African-born Cachopa's effort was all the more important for Auckland with Conway looking dangerous and Wellington eyeing a grandstand finish.

In the next three overs, Auckland gave away 25 runs and picked up three wickets to go along with it. And just when it seemed that Wellington would find hard to go past 150, Dutch wicketkeeper-batsman Logan van Beek smashed an unbeaten 15 off just 8 balls to push his team's total to 168 for seven in 20 overs.

In reply, Martin Guptill gave the Auckland Aces a solid start but found little support from the other three top-order batsmen. Colin Munro was dismissed for 9, Glenn Phillips was sent packing by Jimmy Neesham for 7 while Mark Chapman managed just 8 as Auckland found themselves in a spot of bother at 61 for three in 9.1 overs.

Guptill and captain Cachopa then added 42 runs for the fourth wicket before the latter was dismissed by van Beek for 25.

Van Beek removed the next two batsmen in double quick time to put his team firmly in control. Guptill's departure for 60 was the final nail in the coffin for Auckland as they could only manage 146 for nine in 20 overs to lose the final by 22 runs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mitchell McClenaghan James Douglas Sheahan Neesham James Neesham New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Craig Cachopa took an absolutely stunning one-handed catch
  • Cachopa's effort helped his team dismiss Wellington opener Devon Conway
  • Wellington Firebirds beat Auckland Aces by 22 runs in the final
Related Articles
India Squads For New Zealand ODIs, Tests To Be Named After Hardik Pandya
India Squads For New Zealand ODIs, Tests To Be Named After Hardik Pandya's Fitness Update: BCCI Official
India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Call Up Hamish Bennett for T20I Series Against India
India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Call Up Hamish Bennett for T20I Series Against India
Watch: Ricky Ponting Left Stunned By
Watch: Ricky Ponting Left Stunned By 'Brendon McCullum-Like' Six In BBL
India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma Returns, Virat Kohli To Lead India
India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma Returns, Virat Kohli To Lead India's T20I Squad For Series In New Zealand
Hardik Pandya Fails Fitness Test With India Set To Announce Squads For New Zealand Tour On Sunday
Hardik Pandya Fails Fitness Test With India Set To Announce Squads For New Zealand Tour On Sunday
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.