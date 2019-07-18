SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Indian Premier League franchise, have appointed Trevor Bayliss as their head coach after parting ways with Tom Moody. Notably, under the guidance of Moody, SRH managed to reach the playoffs five times in seven years. The appointment of Trevor Bayliss has come after he helped England claim their maiden World Cup title. Bayliss is currently working with England's Test team as his final assignment. Following the upcoming Ashes series, Bayliss will step down from his post.

SRH have won the IPL trophy only once in 2016, and it was the former Australian all-rounder Moody who was in charge of SunRisers guiding them to the trophy.

Announcement



Trevor Bayliss, England's WC Winning coach, has been appointed as the new Head Coach of SunRisers Hyderabad. #SRHCoachTrevor pic.twitter.com/ajqeRUBym5 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 18, 2019

"After very careful consideration, the SunRisers franchise has decided to take a new direction with the head coaching role and will be parting ways with Tom Moody," the team said in a statement.

"Trevor has already won 2 IPL trophies with Kolkata Knight Riders and has also won the Big Bash League with Sydney Sixers. He is a proven winner and we feel his successful track record will be ideal in taking SunRisers forward," the statement read.

The tenure of his contract was not revealed. The franchise also thanked Moody for his contribution.

"We would like to thank Tom Moody, who has made an enormous impact with the franchise, helping us achieve 5 playoff appearances over the past 7 years including a much measured treasured championship in 2016," the statement added.

SunRisers finished fourth in the IPL 2019 after losing the Eliminator to Delhi Capitals.

(With PTI inputs)