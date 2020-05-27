Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Sunil Narine Says "India Is Like My Second Home"

Updated: 27 May 2020 10:51 IST

Sunil Narine has said that India is like a second home to him and added that he would like to represent any team which is owned by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Sunil Narine has played 110 matches for KKR, taking 122 wickets at an average of 23.31. © BCCI/IPL

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has said that India is like a second home to him and added that he would like to represent any team which is owned by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The spinner also said that the management and owners of KKR try to make players comfortable and feel at home. "Any tournament where KKR is carrying a team in, I would like to be a part of that team. The money does not matter, I would just like to be a part of that team. The way they welcome you in India with arms wide open like they already know you as a human being, they try to make you comfortable," Narine said in a video posted by the official handle of KKR.

"When I am leaving for India, it's like I am leaving for my second home, from the day I reach, I feel comfortable. I feel everything is normal here, it's the closest thing to feeling at home playing in the CPL is the IPL, it's like family. I am missing the excitement of the IPL," he added.

The owners of KKR also have stakes in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) team Trinbago Knight Riders and Narine is a part of that side as well.

Narine has so far played 110 matches for the KKR, taking 122 wickets at an average of 23.31.

He has been one of the most economical spinners in the history of the tournament as he has an ecomony rate of just 6.67.

He would have been in action for the KKR in the IPL if the tournament had commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

