Sunil Gavaskar's Wake-Up Call For Cricket Board (BCCI) After Virat Kohli's Complaint

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is in the news again, though this time not for his batting brilliance. Kohli, who addressed a press conference ahead of the 2nd Sri Lanka Test, said his team did not have sufficient time to prepare for the high-profile South Africa series. On Friday, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar backed Kohli over his scheduling comments and even offered some advice to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Speaking to NDTV, Gavaskar said that the Cricket Advisory Committee, of which Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly are part, should be involved in cricket administration and not just help pick a coach for the Indian team. "CAC has to come into the administrative picture as well. CAC is not there only to choose coaches, they should be asked to take part in administrative works too," Gavaskar said.

The iconic opening batsman said there was no point debating over the scheduling of the South Africa series now and that the BCCI should focus on the upcoming tours to Australia and New Zealand.

"South Africa series announcement was very late and it hasn't helped Indian cricket. For next year's Australia and New Zealand tour, the planning has to be done now. In Australia, the Indian team should play at least three three-day matches," Gavaskar said.

Earlier in the day, Ganguly too supported Kohli's view on the lack of preparation time ahead of important overseas tours.

"He was talking about scheduling of cricket which is so correct. You got to give teams time to prepare when they go to South Africa," Ganguly said

India will finish their limited overs matches against Sri Lanka on December 24 (final T20I) before they fly off to South Africa on December 28, with the first Test starting on January 5.

They play a two-day warm-up tie, starting on December 30 at Boland Park, Paarl.

In South Africa, the Kohli-led side will play three Tests, five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).