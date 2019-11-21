 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Hope Sourav Ganguly Is "Five Times More Successful" BCCI Chief Than Me, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 21 November 2019 23:04 IST

Sunil Gavaskar was appointed interim president in 2014 but has never held the position as a full-time administrator.

Hope Sourav Ganguly Is "Five Times More Successful" BCCI Chief Than Me, Says Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar said Day-Night Test is exciting for India. © PTI

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar hopes Sourav Ganguly is five times more successful as BCCI President than him when he was at the helm for a short period of time. Batting legend Gavaskar was appointed interim president in 2014 but has never held the position as a full-time administrator. "I wish him all the best. Before him there was also a former Indian captain with the same initials who was the BCCI President for two and half months which was considered successful. I am hoping that he will be five times more successful than that SG," Gavaskar said at a promotional event at Measurers' Club in Kolkata.

On the first Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh beginning from Friday at Eden Gardens, he said: "I never played with the pink ball. This is something new for Indian cricket and world cricket. This is exciting for India. Even I have come wearing pink today."

Ganguly began his new innings as he took charge of the BCCI as its 39th President last month. The former India captain was the man behind making the Pink Ball Test happen after India's initial reluctance to play under lights.

The only other Indian captain to become full-time BCCI President was Maharajkumar of Vizianagram or Vizzy, who had led the Indian team in 3 Test matches during the tour of England in 1936. He became the President of BCCI in 1954.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sunil Gavaskar Sunil Gavaskar Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sunil Gavaskar wishes Sourav Ganguly a successful tenure as BCCI chief
  • Sourav Ganguly became the 39th president of the BCCI last month
  • Sunil Gavaskar was appointed interim president in 2014
Related Articles
"Look Forward To 5 Days": Sourav Ganguly Shares Video Ahead Of Historic Day-Night Test
"Look Forward To 5 Days": Sourav Ganguly Shares Video Ahead Of Historic Day-Night Test
India vs Bangadesh: Dilip Vengsarkar Hails Sourav Ganguly For Making Day-Night Test A Reality In India
India vs Bangadesh: Dilip Vengsarkar Hails Sourav Ganguly For Making Day-Night Test A Reality In India
India vs Bangladesh: India Join Pink-Ball Party, Eye Whitewash Against Struggling Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: India Join Pink-Ball Party, Eye Whitewash Against Struggling Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly "Very Excited" About India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test
India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly "Very Excited" About India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test
India vs Bangladesh: "Great" Virat Kohli Will Get Full House At Eden Gardens, Says Sourav Ganguly
India vs Bangladesh: "Great" Virat Kohli Will Get Full House At Eden Gardens, Says Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 18 November 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.