Sunil Gavaskar Named As Commissioner Of T20 Mumbai League

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar was on Monday named as the Commissioner of the inaugural edition of the T20 Mumbai League, which will be held from March 11 to 21. All the matches of the League, in which six teams are participating, will be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The announcement to appoint Gavaskar was made by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Probability Sports India Private Limited (PSIPL) through a media release. Gavaskar was the first Test batsman to score 10,000 runs.