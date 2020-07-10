Sunil Gavaskar, the former Indian captain, turned 71 on Friday and wishes poured in for the legendary batsman. BCCI and ICC's official Twitter handles tweeted their birthday greetings for Sunil Gavaskar, paying tribute to the first batsman to reach 10,000 Test runs. "World Cup winner, first batsman to score 10,000 Test runs, Most numbers of runs in debut Test series. Happy Birthday to the former team India captain and batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar", wrote BCCI. Sunil Gavaskar, who has held multiple batting records, is rated as one of the finest batsmen to have ever played the game.

Happy Birthday to the former #TeamIndia captain and batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar!

"First Batsman to score 10,000 Test runs, First batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test thrice, Held the record for most number of Test tons until 2005, First India fielder to claim 100 catches. Happy birthday to legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar", ICC tweeted on Friday morning.

Happy birthday to legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar

Mohammad Kaif also took Twitter to wish Sunil Gavaskar on his birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sunny bhai. Grew up listening about his legendary tales of batting without a helmet. Now fortunate enough to know him & hear those stories from the man himself. The man is always at home in West Indies".

The man is always at home in the West Indies

Happy Birthday to the Legend! Master of Indian Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar made his Test debut back in 1971 against the West Indies. Sunil Gavaskar played 125 matches during his Test career and scored 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12 and smashed 34 Test centuries as well.

In ODIs, Sunil Gavaskar played 108 matches and scored 3,092 runs at an average of 35.13.

Sunil Gavaskar was part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team. The legendary batsman has also received the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan award for his contribution to Indian cricket.

