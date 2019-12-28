 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Suniel Shetty Reacts To Daughter Athiya's Picture With KL Rahul

Updated: 28 December 2019 16:39 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty had a priceless reaction to daughter Athiya's picture with Team India opener KL Rahul on Instagram.

Suniel Shetty Reacts To Daughter Athiya
KL Rahul posted a picture with Athiya Shetty. © Instagram.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty had a priceless reaction to daughter Athiya's picture with Team India opener KL Rahul after the cricketer shared it on Instagram with a famous dialogue from the iconic movie 'Hera Pheri'. KL Rahul, who is seen holding a telephone in the picture, captioned it, "Hello, devi prasad....?". Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Hero' in 2015, was all smiles in the picture. Suniel Shetty, who starred in 'Hera Pheri' and its sequel with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, commented with three laughing emojis and an 'OK Hand' emoji. Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also commented on the post, calling KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty "cuties".

"Good one bro," Shikhar Dhawan commented.

Mayank Agarwal, meanwhile, commented with another dialogue from the movie, "Rakh! Phone Rakh!! #Babubhaiya""

Hello, devi prasad....?

A post shared by KL Rahul (@rahulkl) on

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were rumoured to be dating on social media. However, they are yet to confirm about any such development.

KL Rahul, 27, who is making the most of the winter break before the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka next year, was in fine form during the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies.

He notched up a century and a half-century in the series with a high score of 102 runs.

The right-handed batsman has also been included in the India squad for the ODI series at home against Australia.

Rahul has represented India in 26 ODIs and 34 T20Is and will look to keep his form intact for the T20 World Cup next year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Suniel Shetty had a priceless reaction to Athiya's picture with KL Rahul
  • Hardik Pandya called them cuties
  • KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were rumoured to be dating
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Star As India Clinch ODI Series With 4-Wicket Win
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Star As India Clinch ODI Series With 4-Wicket Win
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Enjoys Off Day With "The Boys" Ahead Of 3rd ODI
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Enjoys Off Day With "The Boys" Ahead Of 3rd ODI
IPL Auction 2020: Anil Kumble Reveals Why Kings XI Punjab Spent Big For Glenn Maxwell
IPL Auction 2020: Anil Kumble Reveals Why Kings XI Punjab Spent Big For Glenn Maxwell
KL Rahul Named KXIP Captain For IPL 2020
KL Rahul Named KXIP Captain For IPL 2020
India vs West Indies: KL Rahul
India vs West Indies: KL Rahul's "Mystery" Century Celebration Triggers Meme Fest On Twitter
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 25 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.