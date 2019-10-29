 
Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh "Saddened" As Boy Trapped In Tamil Nadu Borewell Dies

Updated: 29 October 2019 15:45 IST

Sujith Wilson, a two-year-old boy, died after being trapped in a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli for over 80 hours.

Sujith Wilson's body had decomposed inside the borewell. © PTI

Team India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh expressed condolences for Sujith Wilson, the two-year-old boy who died after being trapped in a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli for over 80 hours. Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted, "#RIPSujith really sad sad morning. Let's hope such accidents don't happen again. Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh express his grief in a tweet in Tamil. "Irreparable tragedy! I can not do anything," he tweeted. Another cricketer Washington Sundar said he was "deeply saddened to hear the loss of Sujith Wilson".

Tamil Nadu based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also expressed grief, saying: "May we never let such tragedies occur again. EVER. #SorrySujith #RIPSujith."

Sujith Wilson was declared dead by officials early on Tuesday morning as his body had decomposed inside the borewell.

A rescue operation that involved digging a parallel tunnel to get to the toddler was called off soon after the body was found.

Last night, government officials had said rescuing the boy would have taken 12 more hours. A stench rising from the borewell confirmed their worst fears - the child had died after over four days in the tunnel without food or water.

Officials retrieved Sujith Wilson's dismembered body from and sent it for a postmortem.

Sujith was playing near the abandoned borewell on Friday evening when he fell inside.

Progress on the rescue was slow because of rocky terrain and complex procedures, including drilling the parallel tunnel to reach the boy while ensuring the passage of oxygen to enable him to breathe in the closed space.

(With Inputs From PTI, ANI)

