Stuart Law Appointed West Indies Coach On Two-Year Deal

Stuart Law has been the head coach of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricket teams. © AFP

Former Australia batsman Stuart Law was on Friday appointed as the new coach of the West Indies cricket team. Law, who had earlier coached the Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, signed a two-year deal.

"I am excited at the opportunity to contribute to what I think is an interesting time for West Indies. I think this assignment has come at an important time of my career," said the 48-year-old.

Law played 54 one-day international matches for Australia but featured only once in the Test squad. In first-class cricket, Law has played for Queensland, Essex, Lancashire and Derbyshire.

He was also a successful captain in Australia's domestic cricket with five first class and two one day titles. He scored the most runs at that level -- 27,080 runs in 367 matches. Law was also named one of five Wisden Cricketers of the Year in 1998.

Outgoing director of cricket at the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), Richard Pybus said: "We are delighted to welcome Stuart, he comes at an exciting and critical time in the development of the West Indies men's team.

"He has great experience and breadth of knowledge as a player and coach and his cross-cultural experience and winning attitude will be key assets in the development of the team."

(With AFP Inputs)