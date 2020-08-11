England paceman Stuart Broad has been sanctioned by his father Chris, a match referee, for a breach of the International Cricket Council's code of conduct during the first Test against Pakistan. Broad was fined 15 percent of his match fee for a level one breach and also given one demerit point for using inappropriate language when dismissing Yasir Shah in Pakistan's second innings at Old Trafford on Saturday, hours before England completed a three-wicket win. Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad, the former England batsman who is now a member of the ICC's elite panel of match referees.

He would not normally be officiating in a match involving his son.

But in a bid to cope with travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus, Chris Broad, together with a team of English umpires, is officiating in the current three-match series, having presided over England's 2-1 win against the West Indies last month.

Promoted

The second Test between England and Pakistan at Southampton starts on Thursday.