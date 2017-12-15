Steve Waugh's Son Austin Included In Australia U-19 Squad for World Cup

Cricket legend Steve Waugh's son Austin was roped in Australia's 15-man squad for the Under-19 World Cup to be held in New Zealand in January 2018. The Jason Langha-led team also included Will Sutherland, son of Cricket Australia's (CA) chief executive James Sutherland. In 2016, Waugh had hit an unbeaten hundred in the final of the Under-17 National Championships, and earlier this year represented Australia U-19s in a one-day series against Sri Lanka's youth side.

Former Australia pacer Ryan Harris will coach the U-19 side, while former opener Chris Rogers will assist him. The U-19 World Cup will be played between January 13 and February 3 in New Zealand.

Australia are slotted into Group B, and will open their campaign against India on January 14 in Mount Maunganui. The other teams in Group B are Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.

Australia are aiming to win their first title since the Mitchell Marsh-led side claimed the title in 2010, and the 18 -year-old Sangha will have the services of paceman Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Param Uppal, among others, during the campaign.

Australia's National Talent Manager Greg Chappell said: "This is a very exciting squad and there is some exceptional talent within this group. We have got a good spread of skills through the squad."

Australia Under-19 World Cup squad: Jason Sangha (Captain), Will Sutherland (Vice Captain), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Jason Ralston, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh, Lloyd Pope.

