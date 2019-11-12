 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Watch: Steve Smith Scores His Slowest First-Class Century, Then Has "Bizarre Dismissal"

Updated: 12 November 2019 16:06 IST

Steve Smith got out trying to play an upper-cut off Marcus Stoinis bouncer after scoring his slowest-ever first-class century.

Watch: Steve Smith Scores His Slowest First-Class Century, Then Has "Bizarre Dismissal"
Steve Smith scored his 42nd first-class century off 290 balls. © Twitter

Steve Smith registered his slowest-ever first-class century during a Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. However, what stole the headline was his "bizarre dismissal" as he got out trying to play an upper-cut off a Marcus Stoinis bouncer. Steve Smith, playing for New South Wales (NSW), took 290 deliveries to reach his 42nd century in first-class cricket. Praising Smith's hard-earned knock, Cricket Australia tweeted, "Remarkable! A week after his jaw dropping T20 knock against Pakistan, Steve Smith has scored the slowest first-class century of his career #SheffieldShield".

With his patient knock, the 30-year-old batsman issued warning to the Pakistani bowlers -- who were wreaking havoc in the ongoing three-day practice match with Australia A -- ahead of the upcoming two-Test series, starting November 21.

After reaching the three-figure mark, Smith couldn't stretch his innings for long and fell on 103 runs after facing whooping 295 balls. His knock was studded with 11 boundaries, including two hits over the fence.

He got out trying to play an upper-cut off Stoinis' delivery and was caught by Western Australia wicket-keeper Josh Inglis who was standing up to the stumps. The umpire ruled in bowler's favour, bringing an end to Smith's marathon innings.

However, Smith was not very happy walking back to the pavilion and clearly shook his head in disagreement with umpire's decision.

But before departing Smith's century had ensured that his side get to a massive first-inning total.

Apart from Smith's valuable contribution, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Daniel Solway and Pat Cummins scored fifties, helping New South Wales reach 444/8 in the first innings.

Marcus Stoinis, Liam O Connor and D'Arcy Short pocketed two wickets apiece, while Matthew Kelly and Liam Guthrie shared two wickets between them.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Marcus Peter Stoinis Marcus Stoinis Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Steve Smith registered his slowest-ever first-class century
  • Smith took 290 deliveries to reach his 42nd first-class cricket century
  • Steve Smith's "bizarre dismissal" stole the headline
Related Articles
"Sorcery" On Display As Mitchell Starc Castles Batsman After Ball Hits
"Sorcery" On Display As Mitchell Starc Castles Batsman After Ball Hits 'Bat-Pad-Pad-Stumps'. Watch
Shoaib Akhtar Trolls Steve Smith For "No Technique", Says "Would Have Tried To Hurt Him"
Shoaib Akhtar Trolls Steve Smith For "No Technique", Says "Would Have Tried To Hurt Him"
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Steve Smith Shines As Australia Beat Pakistan To Take 1-0 Lead
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Steve Smith Shines As Australia Beat Pakistan To Take 1-0 Lead
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Steve Smith, David Warner
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Steve Smith, David Warner's IPL Sides Share Funny Exchange On Social Media
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Bowler
Australia vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka Bowler's Howler Lets Steve Smith Survive Run-Out Chance. Watch Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.