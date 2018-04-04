Steve Smith Says He Won't Challenge 12-Month Ban For Ball Tampering

Steve Smith today confirmed that he will not appeal Cricket Australia's (CA) sanctions banning him from international and Australian domestic cricket for the next 12 months. "I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country. But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as Captain of the team. I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them," tweeted Smith, who is also banned from taking up any leadership role with the Australian side for a further 12 months after he has served his playing ban.

After the ball tampering incident in the third Test in South Africa, Australian captain Smith and vice-captain David Warner, both key batters for the team, were suspended from playing for Australia for 12 months while opener Cameron Bancroft was handed a nine-month punishment for their roles in the shocking incident.

Former Australia batsman and national selector Mark Waugh said he wouldn't hesitate to pick the three players banned in the wake of the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal once they have served their bans, but added in the same breath that these are "tough times" for Australia's Test team.

Last week, Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) president Greg Dyer, arguing the punishment was "disproportionate", has called for the bans on the trio to be reduced. Smith and Warner were also stood down from their position of captain and vice-captain of the Australian cricket team and while Smith can still have a leadership role in the future, Warner has been banned from ever doing so.

All three players have apologised and accepted responsibility in emotional press conferences after being kicked off the tour and returning home last week.

Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) president Greg Dyer said "justice which is rushed can sometimes be very flawed", referring to Cricket Australia (CA) handing out its punishment so soon after the incident.

He urged a relaxation of the bans to allow the men to return to domestic action sooner, saying of the dozen or so previous cases the ACA had studied, the most severe punishment was a ban for two one-day internationals.