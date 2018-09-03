Steve Smith Pulls Out Of Caribbean Premier League Due To Abdominal Injury

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith has been forced to cut short his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) stint with Barbados Tridents owing to an abdominal injury. The 29-year-old has appeared in seven matches for his team in the ongoing T20 league, but he will now miss the rest of the tournament owing to the injury. Confirming the same, Trident skipper Jason Holder said that the right-hand batsman suffered a slight tear in the abdomen and, therefore, he is now heading back to Australia for further treatment.

"He had a slight tear and he had to go back, so it's a really unfortunate situation. He's pulled an abdominal muscle so he's out for the rest of the tournament," cricket.com.au quoted Holder, as saying.

Smith has managed to score a total of 185 runs in the seven matches he played for the Tridents in the tournament, including a match-winning knock of 63 runs in a T20 clash against Jamaica Tallawahs.

The Australian is currently serving a one-year ban for his role in the massive ball-tampering scandal that took place during the third Test of the four-match series against South Africa at New Lands in March this year.