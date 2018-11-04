 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Steve Smith Perfectly Mimics MS Dhoni's Signature 'Helicopter' Shot. Watch Video

Updated: 04 November 2018 17:17 IST

Steve Smith scored a quick-fire 21-ball 40 and picked up two wickets as well.

Steve Smith Perfectly Mimics MS Dhoni
Steve Smith scored 40 off 21 balls, including three boundaries and as many sixes. © AFP

Former Australian captain Steve Smith is currently playing in NSW T20 Premier cricket - an Australian domestic T20 league. Steve Smith, playing for Sutherland against Manly-Warringah, scored a quick-fire 21-ball 40 and picked up two wickets as well. Currently serving a one-year ban for his involvement in the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, Smith played an aggressive brand of cricket for Sutherland. Cricket Australia took to Twitter to upload a video of Smith's exploits with both the bat and ball. While Smith sent the bowlers on a leather hunt, Smith's perfect photocopy of MS Dhoni's trademark 'helicopter style' shot grabbed eyeballs.

Months after the ball-tampering incident, an independent review by the Sydney-based Ethics Centre into the scandal involving Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft condemned an arrogant and controlling culture at Cricket Australia (CA).

The independent review, which released a 145-page report on the incident, said that the responsibility for the arrogant cricket culture in Australia lay "with CA and not just the players held directly responsible for the appalling incident at Newlands".

On the same day, the Australian Cricketers' Association urged Cricket Australia to cut down the bans handed to the trio.

"The events in South Africa were in part a by-product of a culture and system which, amongst other things, placed too much pressure on players to win," said ACA President Greg Dyer, a former Test wicketkeeper.

"There must be a reconsideration of the harshness of the penalties handed down to Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft," Dyer added.

On the match front, Sutherland beat Manly-Warringah by four wickets.

Comments
Topics : Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Steve Smith scored a quick-fire 21-ball 40 and picked up two wickets too
  • Steve Smith hit three boundaries and as many sixes
  • Sutherland beat Manly-Warringah by four wickets
Related Articles
Faf Du Plessis Not Expecting Much Verbal Banter From Australia In ODI Series
Faf Du Plessis Not Expecting Much Verbal Banter From Australia In ODI Series
Sachin Tendulkar Feels India Can Win Test Series In Australia
Sachin Tendulkar Feels India Can Win Test Series In Australia
Cricket Australia
Cricket Australia's Harsh Penalty For Steve Smith, David Warner Was A "Positive Thing", Says Steve Waugh
Ian Chappell Says Punished Australian Players Were Right To Be Angry As Officials Got Away
Ian Chappell Says Punished Australian Players Were Right To Be Angry As Officials Got Away
Australian Cricketers
Australian Cricketers' Association Urges Cut To Steve Smith, David Warner Bans
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.