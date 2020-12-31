Australian batsman Steve Smith was "humbled" after being named as the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade. In a post on social media, Smith thanked all those who have supported him throughout his career so far. The 31-year-old stated that he had a lot of fun despite facing numerous challenges and said he was looking forward to the next decade. "Humbled to be named Test player of the decade. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far. I've had a lot of fun, faced many challenges, learnt so much and now I can't wait to see what the next decade has in store for me," wrote Smith on Twitter.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli bagged two honours in the ICC Awards of the Decade. Kohli won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade and was also chosen the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade.

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan was given the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade award.

MS Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade for calling back former England batsman Ian Bell following a controversial run-out in a Test at Trent Bridge in 2011.

Smith is currently one of the mainstays of the Australia squad in the ongoing four-match Test series against India. The 31-year-old has failed to make much of an impact in the series. He has returned scores of 1, 1 not out, 0 and 8 in the four innings so far.

The teams are level 1-1 after two Tests and the third Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7, 2021.